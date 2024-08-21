King Meets Political, Media Figures, Says Regional Challenges Will Not Hinder Modernisation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Tuesday reaffirmed that Jordan is steadfastly moving forward with political, economic, and administrative modernisation and will not be hindered by regional challenges.

During a meeting with and figures at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty spoke about the importance of the constitutional requirement represented by the upcoming parliamentary elections, highlighting the need to continue the political modernisation process, in order to reach a more mature partisan stage, according to a Royal Court statement.



In the same context, the King stressed that ensuring the success of modernisation is everyone's responsibility-the state creates the conducive environment, parties present realistic platforms, and citizens vote for the most qualified candidates.

Turning to regional developments, His Majesty stressed that Jordan will not accept having the region's future hostage to the policies of the extremist Israeli government, the statement said.

The King highlighted Jordan's efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region, renewing his call on the international community to step up efforts in order to end the war on Gaza and unilateral measures in the West Bank, especially in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, to avoid spiralling into a regional war.

His Majesty reiterated Jordan's absolute rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not allow any regional escalation to come at the expense of its people and their safety and security.



His Majesty also stressed the important role of politicians and media professionals in presenting facts and countering any attempts to spread rumours that undermine Jordan and its efforts.

For their part, the attendees stressed that Jordan's continuous efforts towards the Palestinians, led by the King, are a source of pride for all Jordanians, noting the humanitarian aid provided by Jordan to Gazans.

They also highlighted Jordan's diplomatic efforts in pushing towards stopping the war on Gaza, and calling on the international community to increase humanitarian aid to the Strip and ensure its unimpeded flow, stressing the need to counter any attempts to undermine or question Jordan's stances.



Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.