Best Agencies To Work For In Asia-Pacific - 2024 Rankings Revealed
Date
8/21/2024 3:13:59 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
PRovoke media today unveils its
Best Agencies to Work For in Asia-Pacific 2024 , following in-depth employee research across a range of categories and metrics.
PRovoke Media determines the rankings based on a comprehensive employee survey that examines 14 areas of agency life: engagement, management, client service, empowerment, people, culture, diversity, work, communication, professional development, ethics, compensation, work quality and open ended questions on a range of qualitative issues. More than 75 questions are fielded by agency staffers, adding up to an indelible portrait of agency cultures in the Asia-Pacific region.
You can read the full analysis of each category via the links below.
BEST LARGE ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR:
Allison
Finalists: #2 Archetype, #3 Golin, #4 DeVries Global, #5 Sandpiper
BEST MIDSIZE ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR:
On Purpose
Finalists: #2 Rice Communications, #3 GCI Health
BEST SMALL ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR :
PR Wire
Finalists:
#2 Sefiani, #3 Veritas Reputation PR,
#4 Honner, #5 Bud Comms
Our Best Agencies to Work For typically possess a direct correlation to our biggest honour -
Agency of the Year
recognition. Firms that take culture seriously tend to attract and retain smart and creative talent who, in turn, produce stellar work. The rankings showcase firms that are successfully navigating this formula, and are underpinned by a unique employee survey that must be completed by the majority of an agency's workforce.
The top ranked agency in each category will be recognised at the
2024 Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards, taking place on September 19 in Singapore. Tickets for the evening ceremony
are available here , as well as the PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit on the same day.
