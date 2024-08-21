Best Agencies To Work For In Asia-Pacific - 2024 Rankings Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PRovoke today unveils its

Best Agencies to Work For in Asia-Pacific 2024 , following in-depth employee research across a range of categories and metrics.



PRovoke Media determines the rankings based on a comprehensive employee survey that examines 14 areas of agency life: engagement, management, client service, empowerment, people, culture, diversity, work, communication, professional development, ethics, compensation, work quality and open ended questions on a range of qualitative issues. More than 75 questions are fielded by agency staffers, adding up to an indelible portrait of agency cultures in the Asia-Pacific region.



You can read the full analysis of each category via the links below.



BEST LARGE ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR:

Allison

Finalists: #2 Archetype, #3 Golin, #4 DeVries Global, #5 Sandpiper



BEST MIDSIZE ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR:



On Purpose

Finalists: #2 Rice Communications, #3 GCI Health



BEST SMALL ASIA-PACIFIC AGENCY TO WORK FOR :

PR Wire

Finalists:

#2 Sefiani, #3 Veritas Reputation PR,

#4 Honner, #5 Bud Comms



Our Best Agencies to Work For typically possess a direct correlation to our biggest honour -

Agency of the Year

recognition. Firms that take culture seriously tend to attract and retain smart and creative talent who, in turn, produce stellar work. The rankings showcase firms that are successfully navigating this formula, and are underpinned by a unique employee survey that must be completed by the majority of an agency's workforce.



