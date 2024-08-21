Duane Haynes to Unveil Transformative Literary Work again "To Flourish" at Frankfurt book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Duane Haynes to Unveil Transformative Literary Work again "To Flourish" at Frankfurt Fair 2024

- Author: Duane Haynes COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "To Flourish: God is the Light we are its Spectrum" was nominated for "Best Non-Fiction Poetry Book" in the World and" Best Non-Fiction Inspirational Poetry Book” in the World. He provides enlightening lessons on self-love and finding purpose in lifeAn award-winning writer, poet, playwright, and prophet, Duane Haynes offers readers a guide to the quintessential questions of life that one asks on the long road of self-discovery and actualization. 'To Flourish: God is the Light; We are its Spectrum' which is available in multiple languages (English, Spanish, French) offers parables and poetry containing wisdom about understanding oneself, finding meaningful love, and realizing one's purpose in life.Haynes draws from his ministry experiences to show readers how to navigate the road to finding their true self and their spiritual path, so that they can fine their true light on their journey through life and understanding. While each individual may have a different trajectory in life, Haynes offers essential principles that they can utilize to chart the course of their existences and their search for meaning. Through parables and poetry readers will gain profound principles that the author comes from a divine inspiration.“Haynes says.” Learn for yourself the reason why and the meanings too."About the AuthorDuane Haynes was born in Denver, Colorado, and is not only an award-winning writer of articles, plays, and poems published nationally but also a prophet. He believes God told him to go back into the world and give them this gift. Tell them so that they may find their pathway to the way home. His poetry is a gift from God not a message from God. Also, the book is available in Spanish.

