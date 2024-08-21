Metavesco Announces Upcoming Live Stream With CEO Ryan Schadel And Pixie Dezzutti At Striped Pig Distillery, Followed By Podcast Appearance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUMMING, GA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metavesco, (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced two upcoming live events featuring CEO Ryan Schadel and Paula "Pixie" Dezzutti, the incoming CEO, as they share insights on the company's anticipated of Striped Pig Distillery and Local Choice Spirits.

Live Stream from Striped Pig Distillery

On Thursday, August 22nd, at 9:15 AM, Ryan Schadel and Pixie Dezzutti will be hosting a live stream on location at Striped Pig Distillery in South Carolina. This live event will be streamed directly from Ryan Schadel's official X account (formerly Twitter). During the live stream, they will discuss the significance of the acquisition, showcase the award-winning distillery, and share their vision for the future of Metavesco.

JRC Stock Talk Podcast Appearance

Ryan Schadel and Pixie Dezzutti will be featured on the popular JRC Stock Talk podcast on Friday, August 23rd, at 6:00 PM. This appearance will delve deeper into the strategic benefits of the acquisition, providing listeners with exclusive insights into the company's growth plans and what shareholders can expect moving forward.

These events are part of Metavesco's ongoing efforts to engage with shareholders, retail investors, and the broader community, highlighting the company's commitment to transparency and growth.

How to Watch and Listen

Live Stream: Tune in to Ryan Schadel's X account (@cryanschadel) at 9:15 AM Eastern on Thursday, August 22nd.

JRC Stock Talk Podcast: Catch the podcast on Friday, August 23rd, at 6:00 PM Eastern on X (@JRC_Stocks).

These appearances provide a unique opportunity for investors and the public to hear directly from the leadership team about the exciting developments at Metavesco. Don't miss the chance to learn more about the company's future plans and how the recent acquisitions are set to drive significant growth.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in KY and IA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

...

(678) 341-5898