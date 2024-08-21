Commercial Scrubbers And Sweepers Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher And HAKO Dominate

Market Opportunities & Trends



Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Growing Inclination Towards Sustainability

Growing Demand in Warehouse & Distribution Facilities Consistent Growth in Construction Industry

Market Growth Enablers



Growing Investment in Research & Development

Growing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety

Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning Growing Contract Cleaning Services

Market Restraints



Growing Number of Rental Agencies

Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries

Longer Replacement Cycles

Low Industrialization and Penetration in Emerging Nations Increasing Raw Material & Supply Chain Cost

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market by product type is segmented into scrubbers, sweepers, and other products. In 2023, scrubbers accounted for most of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market, comprising more than 50% of the market share. Commercial scrubbers are one of the most versatile, hygienic, and green cleaning equipment. Commercial scrubbers can be used in indoor and outdoor facilities. They are available in different types, such as walk-behind, stand-on, and ride-on varieties. The walk-behind and stand-on types are used for smaller spaces, whereas ride-on types are used for larger spaces and heavy-duty usage. They are primarily used in parking spaces and outdoor public facilities where debris, dust, and litter are accumulated. They are also utilized in facilities and industries where many wood dust, sand, and other dust particles need to be cleaned.

INSIGHTS BY SCRUBBERS

The walk-behind segment holds the most prominent scrubbers segmental share in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market. Commercial walk-behind scrubbers are essential equipment for any facility ranging from medium to large industries and businesses. Commercial walk-behind scrubbers are used in various commercial and industrial environments, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. It is also used in commercial places like offices, workshops, restaurants, and hotels. These scrubber machines are eco-friendly and reduce the use of harmful chemicals. Some major brands manufacturing commercial walk-behind scrubbers are Nilfisk, Karcher, Comac, Bissell, Hawk, Sanitaire, and Clarke.

INSIGHTS BY SWEEPERS

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market by sweepers is segmented into walk-behind, ride-on, and manual. The walk-behind segment hold the most significant share of the sweepers segment in 2023. Commercial walk-behind sweepers are easy to operate and highly efficient cleaning equipment. Walk-behind sweepers contain single or dual cylindrical brooms that collect the debris and store it in a hopper that can be dumped later. These machines also provide effective dust control and faster cleaning with increased productivity and efficiency. Walk-behind sweepers produce lesser noise, allowing operators to sweep in noise-sensitive areas. Walk-behind sweepers are used in gas stations, car dealers, farms, warehouses, and industries.

INSIGHTS BY OTHER PRODUCTS

The combination machine segment holds the largest share of the other products in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market. Combination machines are mainly used for heavy-duty cleaning and are combinations of scrubbers & sweepers. These are mainly used for cleaning manufacturing facilities, car parking areas, airports, shopping malls, and other high-traffic areas. Combination machines are generally more expensive than other various scrubbers & sweepers. These machines cover wide scrubbing and sweeping areas with a high-capacity tank. They are an ideal solution for large cleaning facilities. Since they provide sweeping and scrubbing simultaneously, they can significantly reduce the cleaning time. Combination machines can, therefore, increase productivity and efficiency.

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market by power source is segmented into battery-operated, electric, and other power sources. In 2023, the battery-powered segment accounted for the largest commercial scrubbers and sweepers market share and grew at a CAGR rate of around 8% during the forecast period. The demand for this product is attributed to the rising need to reduce polluting emissions, greater maneuverability, and less maintenance. Also, industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers have adopted lithium-ion batteries for their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time.

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is segmented by technology into water, chemicals, and steam. In 2023, the water segment dominated the market. With the rising environmental regulations for emission control, the demand for water-based equipment is growing and is often more cost-effective than other technologies. Also, water is more efficient in indoor environments, especially in the residential segment.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market by end-users is segmented into contract cleaning, food & beverage, manufacturing, retail & hospitality, transportation & travel, warehouse & distribution, healthcare, education, government, chemicals & pharmaceutical, and other industries. In 2023, contract cleaning forms the largest segment for commercial scrubbers & sweepers, with approximately 14% of the market share. The rising trend of hiring professional cleaning services for the maintenance of commercial spaces is expected to drive the segment's growth. The contract cleaning market is highly fragmented, with a few national players and numerous domestic and local players. Although the industry is quite mature in some geographies, it will continue to grow due to the rising number of private and public organizations that outsource their cleaning services. Global commercial floor cleaning manufacturers, such as Nilfisk and Tennant, offer a wide range of floor cleaning equipment to cater to the needs of the contract cleaning industry.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Commercial scrubbers and sweepers are mainly sold through offline distribution channels, such as specialty stores, dealerships, distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust, allied with personal experience with the quality of products, are driving the growth of this segment. In 2023, the offline distribution channel accounted for the largest global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market share.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market, accounting for a global share of over 30% in 2023. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for cleaning services in the region. In-house cleaning facilities and professional contract cleaning mainly drive the demand for professional equipment. Further, in the U.S., the stringent regulations to reduce cross-contamination and employee injury drive the demand for professional cleaning equipment. The rising income among the population has also resulted in the higher adoption of automation in cleaning industries. Robotic or autonomous floor cleaning equipment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. The use of sustainable cleaning technologies has significantly increased in this region.

The APAC region is the fastest-growing region in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market, with a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly supported by rising industrial growth, expansion of commercial spaces, and improvements in the hospitality industry due to increased tourism and strong economic development in India and China, driving the demand for professional cleaning equipment thereby supporting the demand for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. Moreover, stringent regulations related to the manufacturing sector and increasing hygiene awareness have also driven the sales of commercial cleaning machinery.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles



Nilfisk (NKT Holdings)

Tennant

Alfred Karcher HAKO Group (The Possehl Group)

Other Prominent Vendors



Factory Cat (R.P.S. Corporation Incorporated)

Power-Flite

Numatic International

Amano

Diversey (Solenis)

Bucher Industries

Bissell Inc.

Cleanfix

Tomahawk Power

Wetrok

Bortek Industries

Comac S.p.A.

Tornado

Fimap

Minuteman

Cimel

Gadlee

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

HEFTER Cleantech

Chaobao Cleaning Products

Proquip

RCM S.P.A.

Lavorwash S.p.A. (The Comet Group) Polivac International Pty Ltd



Key Attributes:

