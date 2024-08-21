IPL Has Proven That There's A Lot Of Cricketing Talent Across India: Paul Taylor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Former England cricketer Paul Taylor believes that the Indian (IPL) has played a huge role in the growth of Indian over the years with a huge bunch of youngsters showing their potential in international cricket.

The former all-rounder asserted that since its launch in 2008, the IPL has significantly changed Indian cricket. In addition to completely changing the economics of the sport, this intense Twenty20 competition has been crucial in developing new talent and fortifying Indian cricket's base.

"Take the current Indian cricket team, especially the men's team, that I think you've got a very good talent pool to choose from. There are some great players, there's lots of experience in the squads with that there is some very exciting talent coming through. You know, the IPL has proven that there's a lot of talent across India, and we now see more Indian players because of that tournament," Paul Taylor told IANS.

Taylor also emphasized that the IPL has set a platform for the Indian cricket team in global cricket, where only two to three teams used to dominate. Taylor was also of the belief that IPL is the reason for a whole lot of franchise cricket being conducted in every part of the world.

"Previously, we'd only see the sort of the three international teams coming overseas. So I think the IPL has got to you know, it's great credit for bringing that to cricket and obviously, every country in the world is trying to replicate it. So, I think the Indian team is in quite exciting times and hopefully they'll go from strength to strength," he added.