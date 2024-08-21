National Cashback Programme Covers All Kinds Of Ukrainian Products Svyrydenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Cashback programme covers all kinds of products made in Ukraine, except excisable goods.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko on the sidelines of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This programme applies to all food and non-food Ukrainian products. Only excisable goods are not covered,” Svyrydenko told.

In her words, retail chains and stores, which marked their products and added them to the corresponding register, can take part in the National Cashback programme.

Svyrydenko mentioned that the Ukrainian government had initiated a number of programmes as part of the Made in Ukraine economic policy since early 2024. They include 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%', processing industry development grants, non-resource export incentives, and the National Cashback programme, which was endorsed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on August 20, 2024.

“The objective is to promote the production and consumption of Ukrainian goods by both large customers and citizens of Ukraine. Our task is to increase the attachment of Ukrainians to Ukrainian-produced goods, because this is a matter of economic self-sufficiency,” Svyrydenko explained.

A reminder that, on August 20, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed a resolution on the implementation of the National Cashback programme, which provides for a 10% refund for the cost of Ukrainian products purchased by individuals. The maximum cashback amount is UAH 3,000 per month.