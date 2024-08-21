War Update: 166 Combat Clashes On Front Lies In Past Day, Third Of Them On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 166 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian took place on the front lines in the past 24 hours, including a third of them on the Pokrovsk axis.

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

He said Russian invaders in the Kharkiv sector carried out 11 unsuccessful near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks outside Petropavlivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Senkivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Vyimka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Ivanivske. The situation is under control.

Kovaliov said that with the support of bombers and attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk sector 24 times. Fighting was raging near Niu-York, Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 66 enemy attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka, Kalynivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Skuchne, and Zelene Pole.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back the enemy near Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka, where the Russian occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defenses ten times.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian invaders made two unsuccessful attempts to advance on Novodanylivka and near Mala Tokmachka.

Russian invaders became more active in the Dnipro River sector in the Kherson region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the Russian invaders on this axis.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region.

"In the past 24 hours, Russian terrorists carried out eight missile strikes, using 13 missiles, and 83 airstrikes, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs, against Ukraine. In addition, Russian terrorists launched 4,390 shelling attacks, including 152 using multiple rocket launchers. They also used 1,558 kamikaze drones in the past day," Kovaliov added.