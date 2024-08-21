(MENAFN) On Sunday, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, firmly rejected claims made by The Washington Post regarding alleged secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Zakharova stated that there have been no “direct or indirect” negotiations between the two countries that could have been disrupted by Ukraine’s recent cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region.



The Washington Post article, published on Saturday, suggested that Ukraine’s attack interfered with covert negotiations aimed at establishing a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. The report claimed these negotiations, mediated by Qatar, were meant to address concerns over attacks on critical infrastructure. Zakharova, however, dismissed these assertions, clarifying that there had been no discussions about "security regimes" for such facilities between Moscow and Kiev.



She further clarified that any threats to critical infrastructure, including the nuclear power stations in Zaporozhye and Kursk, are emanating from Kiev, not Moscow. This refutes claims made earlier by a Russian journalist about a potential "false flag" operation involving a dirty nuclear bomb at one of these facilities. In response, the Russian Defense Ministry has expressed serious concern about these reports and promised a robust reaction to any actual threats. Moscow has also called on the United Nations to condemn the alleged plot, which Kiev has denied.



Zakharova noted that since spring 2022, there have been no direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, apart from occasional prisoner exchanges facilitated by third-party mediators. The initial peace negotiations, which took place in the early months of the conflict, collapsed when Ukraine withdrew, citing what Moscow describes as Western interference as the reason for their exit from the talks.



Overall, Zakharova’s statements aim to clarify Russia’s stance on the current state of relations with Ukraine and to refute the Washington Post's claims regarding the impact of recent military actions on diplomatic efforts.

