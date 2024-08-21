Who is Vijayapriya? Woman who left Rs 100 cr property for Nithyananda

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijayapriya Nithyananda, a highly educated woman left over Rs 100 crore to join Nithyananda Swami's 'Kailasa.' Representing Kailasa at the UN, she advocated for Nithyananda's vision and claimed the title of Permanent Ambassador.



Vijayapriya Nithyananda, a well-educated Indian woman, has made headlines for leaving behind a fortune of over Rs 100 crore to join Nithyananda Swami's 'Kailasa.'

Born into a Bhojpuri Brahmin family in Kashi, Vijayapriya renounced her substantial property to dedicate her life to Nithyananda Swami's Kailasa, a self-proclaimed nation.

Vijayapriya graduated in Microbiology from the University of Manitoba, Canada, in 2014. She was on the Dean's Honors List and received the International Undergraduate Scholarship.

In March 2023, Vijayapriya represented Kailasa at the United Nations. She spoke at a debate organized by the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

During the UN meeting, she claimed that Nithyananda was persecuted in India for reviving ancient Hindu traditions, and called for protection for him.

Nithyananda Swami, who left India in 2019, established the United States of Kailasa. It operates with embassies and NGOs across 150 countries.

On her social media, Vijayapriya displays her devotion with a tattoo of Nithyananda. She also claims the title of Permanent Ambassador of Kailasa to the UN.

Kailasa's global influence includes having embassies and NGOs led predominantly by women. Vijayapriya's role highlights her deep commitment to Nithyananda's vision.