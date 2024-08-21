(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Russia-1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a stark warning about the future of Ukraine if the ongoing conflict with Russia is not resolved through negotiations. Lukashenko emphasized that unless Moscow and Kiev return to the negotiating table, the escalating violence could lead to the complete destruction of Ukraine.



Lukashenko's comments, made public on Sunday, come in response to the recent escalation in the Kursk Region, where a significant Ukrainian assault has intensified the conflict. The Belarusian leader urged both sides to resume peace talks, which had previously collapsed in the spring of 2022, citing what Moscow views as Western interference as a factor in the breakdown of negotiations.



"We must sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the issues," Lukashenko asserted. He warned that continued escalation, such as the recent events in Kursk, could lead to dire consequences for Ukraine. According to Lukashenko, the conflict's current trajectory could culminate in Ukraine's total destruction if not addressed through diplomatic means.



The Belarusian President suggested that a potential path to peace could be revisiting a proposal put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin had previously proposed that negotiations could resume based on an Istanbul deal, which included Ukraine agreeing to "permanent neutrality" and reducing its military capabilities while receiving specific security assurances. Lukashenko highlighted that despite the changes on the ground, the Istanbul deal could provide a starting point for renewed discussions.



In a related note, Putin has recalled that the Istanbul agreement was close to being finalized but was reportedly obstructed by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson, who has denied the accusation, was alleged to have advised Kiev to continue fighting. Staff close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have confirmed that Johnson's advice had a significant influence on the course of events.



Lukashenko's comments underscore the urgent need for renewed peace efforts and negotiations to avoid further escalation and potential catastrophe for Ukraine.

