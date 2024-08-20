QNB GCEO Ranked 10Th By Forbes Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, has ranked 10th in Forbes Middle East's fourth annual list of the Top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2024.

This esteemed recognition reflects Al Khalifa's exceptional leadership and significant impact on the sector and the region.

The Forbes Middle East list celebrates the achievements of prominent leaders whose influence extends beyond traditional business metrics.

It also highlights CEOs from various sectors, including oil and gas, banking, telecommunications, and real estate.

Under Al Khalifa's leadership, QNB Group has embraced technology and sustainability, enhancing operational efficiency and competitiveness, while playing a crucial role in diversifying the regional economy, ensuring that the bank remains at the forefront of the financial services industry.

QNB was also selected by Forbes amongts the Middle East's 30 Most Valubale Banks in 2024, for maintaining reasonable levels of liquidity, profitability, and Capital adequacy.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.