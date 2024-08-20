Rocket Factory Augsburg Vows Swift Return After Test Explosion At UK's Shetland Spaceport
A rocket company has committed to resuming regular operations
“as soon as possible” following an explosion during a test at the
UK's new SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland,
reports citing The Guardian.
The test was conducted by Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), a
German company aiming to achieve the first vertical rocket launch
into orbit from UK soil.
The incident occurred during Monday's nine-engine test on the
island of Unst, one of several trials scheduled before advancing to
a full launch. RFA reported that an“anomaly” led to the“loss of
the stage,” but fortunately, no injuries were sustained.
“The launch pad has been secured, the situation is under
control, and any immediate danger has been mitigated,” the company
stated.
RFA, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is collaborating with
the spaceport and relevant authorities to determine the cause of
the failure.
A company spokesperson explained,“We adopt an iterative
development process with a focus on real-world testing. We
understand the heightened risks involved in this approach, and our
priority is to return to regular operations as swiftly as
possible.”
This incident comes three months after the site's first rocket
test, which was successfully completed. During that initial test,
RFA fired the engines for eight seconds before a controlled
shutdown.
Unst, located at the northernmost tip of the British Isles, has
a population of about 650 and was one of the first Viking outposts
in the North Atlantic. Its remote location allows rockets to launch
without passing over populated areas, unlike other sites where
launches require complex dog-leg maneuvers, limiting the payload
capacity.
In late 2023, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted
approval for the first rockets to launch from the island. This
approval paves the way for up to 30 satellites and other payloads
to be launched into commercially valuable polar and sun-synchronous
orbits, which are in high demand for communications and Earth
observation.
