Tata Electronics To Commence Iphone Production From New Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata is poised to commence production at its new facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, as early as November this year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The 250-acre complex marks Apple's fourth assembly in India and Tata Electronics' second dedicated to the American tech giant's flagship line, reported BS.

Industry insiders report that 'preparations are in full swing' at the site.

Notably, the plant's components factory, established in 2021, is already producing enclosures for certain iPhone models assembled in India and exported to China.

Upon full operation, the facility is expected to employ approximately 50,000 blue-collar workers, with women comprising the majority of the workforce.

This staffing level would position it as the second-largest Apple iPhone facility in Tamil Nadu, surpassed only by Foxconn's operations in the state.

The Tata Group has shown increasing engagement with Apple, expanding beyond its traditional business sectors.

In addition to ramping up production at its existing Hosur facility, which focuses on iPhone enclosures, Tata has outlined plans to open 100 retail outlets dedicated to Apple products.

Concurrently, Apple has launched two of its own stores in India, with three more in the pipeline.

This development underscores the growing importance of India in Apple's global manufacturing strategy and highlights Tata's expanding role in the tech manufacturing sector.

