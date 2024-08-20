Dubai Launches Dental Checks, Awareness Drive For Private School Students

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

With students gearing up to get back to classrooms in a few days, the Dubai Authority (DHA) has launched a campaign that focuses on children's health.

The DHA partnered with Dr Joy Dental to roll out teeth examinations, preventive campaigns, and awareness programmes as part of its preparations to welcome students to a new school year.

The authority conducts periodic campaigns and screenings for school students in Dubai.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between the DHA and Dr Joy Dental Clinic to enhance preventive measures within the community.

The partnership covers a series of initiatives and programmes aimed at safeguarding school students' dental health through preventative screenings, said Dr Ramadan Al Blooshi, advisor to the director-general of the DHA and acting director of the authority's Public Health Protection Department.

Dr Joy Antony, founder and CEO of the clinic, highlighted that their facilities are equipped with teams and tools to serve all individuals, including people of determination.

