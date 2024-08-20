Dubai Launches Dental Checks, Awareness Drive For Private School Students
Date
8/20/2024 3:31:59 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM
With students gearing up to get back to classrooms in a few days, the Dubai health Authority (DHA) has launched a campaign that focuses on children's dental health.
The DHA partnered with Dr Joy Dental clinic to roll out teeth examinations, preventive campaigns, and awareness programmes as part of its preparations to welcome students to a new school year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority conducts periodic campaigns and screenings for school students in Dubai.
A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between the DHA and Dr Joy Dental Clinic to enhance preventive measures within the community.
The partnership covers a series of initiatives and programmes aimed at safeguarding school students' dental health through preventative screenings, said Dr Ramadan Al Blooshi, advisor to the director-general of the DHA and acting director of the authority's Public Health Protection Department.
Dr Joy Antony, founder and CEO of the clinic, highlighted that their facilities are equipped with teams and tools to serve all individuals, including people of determination.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: 39 new private schools, nurseries to open for upcoming academic year
UAE: Nearly 2,000 teachers hired by largest private school operator
Dubai: Travel time cut by 20%, traffic to improve a week before school reopens
MENAFN20082024000049011007ID1108581970
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.