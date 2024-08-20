Dubai: 39 New Private Schools, Nurseries To Open For Upcoming Academic Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:16 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:52 PM

Thirty-nine new private schools, nurseries, and universities are set to open in Dubai for the upcoming academic year, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Overall, these institutions add more than 16,000 seats to the emirate's private school sector at a range of fee levels, said the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new openings include five UK-curriculum schools:



Dubai British School Jumeirah

GEMS Founders School Dubai South

New Dawn Private School in Muhaisnah,

Hampton Heights International School in Twar Springfield International School in Al Aweer

One French-curriculum school is also starting operations:

Lycée Francais Jean Mermoz South in Al Barsha South

Twenty-nine new early childhood centres (ECCs) are due to open, too, in addition to seven centres that began welcoming students in June and July, including the first ECC to offer the Chinese curriculum in Dubai. The majority of new ECCs will offer the UK early years foundation stage curriculum.

The higher education landscape is also expanding with four new KHDA-licensed institutions set to open during the 2024-25 academic year. Three of them - SKEMA Business School from France, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics from Russia, and Symbiosis International University from India - offer bachelor's and master's degree programmes, and Neohorizon School of Business - a partnership between the UAE and China - offers a dedicated master's degree in business.

Aisha Miran, director-general of KHDA said:“By welcoming these new schools, early childhood centres, and higher education institutions, we're not just adding numbers, but creating more opportunities for our children and youth.

“We are committed to strengthening Dubai's reputation as a leading destination for high quality education and remain dedicated to supporting the needs of our students, educators, and families. Together, we will ensure that every child in Dubai has access to the best possible education in an environment that nurtures their potential and prepares them for the future.”

ALSO READ:

UAE to replace exams with skills-based evaluations for some students

'Smooth start': UAE teachers, staff return to school a week before summer break ends

Sharjah to carry out surprise school inspections, address violence in new safety initiative