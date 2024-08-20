Third Edition Of Katara Space Science Program Kicks Off At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Katara Space Science Program kicked off today, August 20, at Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara. The three-day event is organised by the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara in collaboration with MAPS International and will continue until August 22.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti affirmed that the Space Science Program is underway amid a striking success, as Katara positions itself as a avenue that illuminates a new cultural and scientific hub.

Dr. Al Sulaiti added that the programme is an innovation that would in fact open broad windows of knowledge to students and researchers to help them learn a lot about space sciences. He highlighted that a privileged elite of professional space professors and scientists are set to share their scientific experiences and knowledge in this extraordinary event.

He hoped that the programme would encourage youngsters to fervently pivot toward scientific research, innovation and excellence in this critical field, adding that preparing a new generation armed with culture and science is the Katara's foremost priority which always strives to be open to sciences, primarily the space science through state-of-the-art digital technologies Al Thuraya Planetarium offers to the public and those who are very much interested in space and astronomy.

Dr. Al Sulaiti pointed out that Al Thuraya Planetarium offers wide-ranging activities and shows throughout the year to visitors from different age groups to come across and delve deep into astronomy and unearth secrets in an interactive style that enables them to broaden their knowledge horizons and be inextricably connected to modern sciences.

In addition, the programme comprises a broad range of three-day interactive scientific activities that are due to commence between 3pm and 9pm, offering a combination of theatrical and practical knowledge with an invaluable opportunity for participants to engage in conversations with experts so as to internalise culture and in-depth knowledge about space sciences, particularly James Webb Space Telescope, in addition to scientific activities and experiments of observing stars through using the telescope.

The space art exhibition features a blend of art and science and showcases fine arts of 21 artists inspired from space science and meteorology.

The programme boasts of hosting experts in astronomy science in Katara, namely Professor of Astrophysics Department of Applied Physics, University of Sharjah, Dr. Mashhoor Ahmad Salameh Alwardat, the scientist at Canadian Space Agency and professor at the University of Montreal in Canada, Dr. Rene Doyon, alongside former NASA Deputy Director of Planetary Division, currently Director of Innovation, Holo Art Corp, Jim Adams.