Khasawneh Showcases Progress In Kingdom's Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Special Procurement Committee has selected the Meridiam Suez consortium as the preferred bidder for the National Water Carrier Project,

Prime Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday, noting that the decision follows the consortium's updated bid, which met all technical and requirements and successfully passed the necessary benchmarks.

During a Cabinet meeting, Khasawneh highlighted that the committee's evaluation came after a recent Cabinet decision allowing the assessment of the updated bid, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The committee will now move forward with the next steps in the procurement process, including direct negotiations with the chosen bidder to ensure the successful delivery of this vital project, he said.

Khasawneh emphasised that the selection underscores the confidence of major international investment groups in the Jordanian economy,

noting that the government has dedicated over three years to advancing the National Water Carrier Project, which is projected to supply Jordan with 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water annually from the Red Sea through a pipeline.

The prime minister also announced plans to finalise agreements by early September with an investment fund from an Arab country for a railway project linking Aqaba to the mining areas in southern Jordan. The development, he said, reflects the strong confidence that Arab investment funds have in Jordan's stability and economic attractiveness.

The premier also announced the launch of a feasibility study for a 15-kilometre bridge over King Abdullah II Street in Amman, which will extend from Suweileh to beyond Marj Al-Hamam, and will support the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The study will explore the potential for making the bridge a toll road, offering an option to alleviate traffic congestion while keeping the lower road available for those who prefer not to pay the toll, he noted.

“If we can secure a suitable investor promptly, the project could significantly ease traffic congestion in Amman as the city's population continues to grow,” Khasawneh said.



“Projects like this are crucial for improving the quality of life in the city, aligning with Jordan's economic modernisation vision.”

Khasawneh also praised the successful completion of the first and second phases of the BRT system in Amman and the operational launch of the BRT service between Amman and Zarqa.

Commenting on the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for September 10, Khasawneh urged Jordanians, especially young people and women, to actively participate and vote for candidates and parties with programmes that address the Kingdom's economic, social, and political challenges.

The prime minister also highlighted that this election will be the first to feature political parties represented in Parliament, with 41 seats allocated to party lists. He also reiterated the government's full support for the Independent Election Commission to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.



















