More Than $600,000 In State Funding Allocated For Alpert JFS' Community Access Life Line

- Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFSWEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) announced today that State Senator Lori Berman and State Representative John Synder secured $600,000 in funding for Alpert JFS' Community Access Life Line (C.A.L.L.).More than 3,500 people of all denominations from Palm Beach and Martin Counties phone Alpert JFS's C.A.L.L. service annually looking for assistance. The needs range from food insecurity and financial assistance to domestic abuse and mental health issues. Each caller speaks with a Master's Level social worker, who provides a no-cost, in-depth telephone assessment. Through this customized consultation, the social worker can identify the needs, develop a plan, and handle intake for available services at Alpert JFS, and/or provide referrals to community resources.“The support and guidance provided by Alpert JFS' C.A.L.L. service and our professional staff saves lives,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS.“Our agency continues to see many people calling us for assistance, consultation, support, and guidance. We are so grateful to Senator Lori Berman and Representative John Snyder, who have worked so hard in Tallahassee on our behalf.”The $600,000 secured by Senator Lori Berman and Representative John Snyder more than doubles the amount granted by the State of Florida in 2023. The increased funding will allow Alpert JFS to accommodate the growing need for help while expanding its reach into Martin County.“Bringing critical resources back to our community allows us to make a real difference for those who need it most,” said Senator Berman.“My long-standing involvement with Alpert Jewish Family Service stems from their unwavering commitment to transforming lives every single day.”Representative John Snyder added:“I am incredibly proud to be able to work closely with Alpert Jewish Family Service and really pleased that they exist as a safety net to anyone experiencing a life crisis.”According to Alpert JFS, about 90 percent of needs are addressed immediately by the social worker and/or referred to a partner agency. Community partners include the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), JFSComForCare, nursing facilities, 211, doctors' offices, hospitals, synagogues and more. The other 20 percent of callers typically become clients of Alpert JFS' various programs, including Counseling, Domestic Abuse Support, Addiction Support, Psychiatry, Mentoring, Food Pantry, etc.To reach the Alpert JFS C.A.L.L. service, phone 561-684-1991 or submit a contact form here: contact/ . Learn more about the C.A.L.L. service line here: intake-referral/ .About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit or phone 561-684-1991.

