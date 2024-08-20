Ram Madhav Likely To Play Important Role For BJP In J&K Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday appointed former party General Secretary Ram Madhav and Union G. Kishan Reddy as party incharges for J&K Assembly elections.

Ram Madhav has handled J&K affairs for the BJP in the past as well. He played a crucial role in 2016 in resolving the stalemate over formation with the PDP headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

Madhav was authorised by the then BJP President, Amit Shah to fly to Srinagar and discuss government formation with Mehbooba Mufti.

For nearly three years, Ram Madhav was BJP's main handler of J&K affairs. He has reportedly had a major say in the party affairs during those years.

His appointment along with G. Kishan Reddy is expected to play a vital role during the selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

In addition to this, Ram Madhav has a personal rapport with many local politicians not only in the BJP but across the board.

This is likely to come in handy for the BJP when it decides to support some independent candidates in Kashmir Valley where the BJP might have lesser chances to win by fighting directly.

This issue can be successfully handled by Ram Madhav since there are some seats in the 74 assembly seats in the Valley where the BJP does not have an appreciable footprint.