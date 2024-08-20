Qatar SC Sign Abdelkader

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar SC yesterday announced they have signed Ahmed Abdelkader for one season on a loan deal with Egypt's Al Ahly. Abdelkader made 112 appearances with Ahly, scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions. He featured in 23 games, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists in the last season. The 25-year-old is likely to make his Qatar SC debut against Al Shamal on Thursday. Qatar SC are on the bottom of the Ooredoo Stars League standings after facing big defeats in their first two matches.