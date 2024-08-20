Resolute Al Duhail Stamp Early Authority In OSL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: It's been a challenging start for most of the sides in the new Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) season, but high-flying Al Duhail stayed perfect after second round, recording huge victories in both their matches.

The Christophe Galtier's side thrashed Al Rayyan 4-0 in their second game after a resounding 6-1 victory over Qatar SC to take lead in the standings, stamping early authority in the top flight.

The Red Knights struggled in the last season, missing this season's Asian club tournaments but they have appeared as serious contenders to win the domestic titles this season.

Their victory against Al Rayyan, which came in absence of first game's hat-trick scorer Michael Olunga, sent an early warning to their title rivals.

Galtier is aware it's just the start of the season as he told his players to stay“focused and humbled”.

“I am completely satisfied with the morale of the team. We have to continue working and aspire to achieve more victories,” the Al Duhail coach had said after win over Al Rayyan. Al Duhail will face Umm Salal in their next match on Thursday, with Galtier expecting a tough challenge against the Orange Fortress.

“We have to be fully prepared for the match as our aim is to maintain the winning streak,” he said.

Al Ahli, who edged Al Gharafa after a thrilling game on Sunday, are also enjoying a strong start securing second spot with four points. They will take on Al Khor on Friday hoping to claim maximum points.

Following their shock defeat to Al Shamal in the opener, defending champions Al Sadd roared back with a 6-1 victory over Qatar SC jumping to third in the points table. Despite the win, the Wolves weren't at their best with their veteran player Hassan Al Haydos calling for improvement.

“We need to work on improving our accuracy in finishing attacks. This victory will boost our morale and give us strong momentum in the upcoming matches,” Al Haydos had said after the win.

The Felix Sanchez-coached side will next face eight-placed Al Arabi on Thursday.

The defeat to Al Duhail sent Al Rayyan to sixth spot behind impressive Al Shamal and Umm Salal, with Lions hoping to bounce back against Al Gharafa on Friday.

But Perdo Martins' Al Gharafa, who finished third in the last season, are expected to fire on all cylinders in the match after slipping to 11th place – just above Qatar SC.