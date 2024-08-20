Dubai: Travel Time Cut By 20%, Traffic To Improve A Week Before School Reopens

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 5:16 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 8:43 PM

A week before the re-opening of on August 26, Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) on Tuesday said it has completed traffic improvements at four key locations within the Al Safa 1 Schools Complex.

“This enhancement is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce time by 20 per cent, said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

These enhancements include the widening of entry and exit points and the introduction of traffic-calming measures such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What are the traffic enhancements?

Traffic works were carried out at four different locations.



A 255-metre lane was added to the service road for vehicles travelling from the junction of Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Hadiqa Road (second junction) towards the roundabout leading to Street 13. Traffic flow is expected to improve, and travel time to Al Safa 1 Schools Complex to be reduced by 20 per cent.

22 parallel parking slots were created near Al Safa School and Al Ittihad School, aimed at easing congestion during peak hours and streamlining traffic flow during student pick-up and drop-off times.

The exit leading to Al Wasl Street from Street 19 was widened. This was done by adding a 330-metre-long lane and reducing the number of left-turn lanes were reduced to one. Improvements were made to the traffic signal at the intersection with Al Wasl Street, and 18 parking slots were added opposite Jumeirah College. An additional U-turn exit was created on Al Wasl Street, along with the installation of a traffic signal and a pedestrian crossing.

“The latest improvements in Al Safa 1 have been implemented to benefit road users, including service providers from the business community, students, and about 60K residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Shehhi.

RTA remains dedicated to its strategy of enhancing the efficiency of Dubai's road network, aligning with the city's development goals and the needs of road users. These efforts are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and elevating safety standards across Dubai's roads.

ALSO READ:

Dubai's RTA calls on school bus operators to comply with student safety requirements

Dubai: Cycling in the evening? RTA ensures clear visibility, well-lit tracks

Dubai: RTA updates rules for outdoor advertising

Dubai unveils 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key locations

Dubai: RTA hikes minimum top-up amount for Nol card to Dh50