Antonovich Group Completes Modern Villa Interior Fit-Out In Al Barari

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Antonovich Group completes luxury villa interior fit-out in Al Barari, Dubai. The project features custom design, smart tech, and opulent living spaces.
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Antonovich Group, a leading name in luxury interior design in Dubai and architecture, proudly announces the completion of an exclusive modern villa interior fit-out in the prestigious Al Barari community. This project exemplifies the Antonovich Group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship.
About the Project
Located in the heart of Al Barari, a haven for luxury living, the modern villa showcases the Antonovich Group's expertise in creating opulent yet functional living spaces. The project involved a comprehensive interior fit-out, transforming the villa into a masterpiece of contemporary design. The interior fit-out includes bespoke furniture, elegant finishes, state-of-the-art lighting, and smart home technology integration, offering a harmonious blend of style and comfort.
Key Highlights of the Villa's Interior Design:
.Luxurious Living Spaces: The villa features expansive living areas with high ceilings, large windows, and an open-plan layout, ensuring a bright and airy ambiance.
.Sophisticated Bedrooms: Each bedroom has a unique theme, incorporating high-end materials and finishes to create a serene retreat.
.Gourmet Kitchen: Equipped with the latest appliances and custom cabinetry, the kitchen combines functionality with a sleek design.
.Spa-like Bathrooms: The bathrooms are designed to offer a spa-like experience, featuring luxurious fixtures, marble finishes, and ambient lighting.
.Entertainment Areas: Dedicated spaces for entertainment, including a home theater and game room, are meticulously designed for leisure and relaxation.
.Outdoor Living: The villa's exterior spaces are as impressive as the interiors, with landscaped gardens, a private pool, and comfortable outdoor seating areas.
Quotes from the Antonovich Group
“We are thrilled to unveil this stunning villa in Al Barari,” said Katrina Antonovich , CEO of Antonovich Group.“Our team worked tirelessly to ensure every detail reflects our commitment to luxury and quality. This project is a testament to our ability to deliver exceptional design solutions that meet the highest standards of our discerning clients.”
About Antonovich Group
Antonovich Group is a renowned interior design and architecture firm based in Dubai that delivers luxurious and innovative design solutions. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company offers a wide range of services, including residential and commercial design, fit-out execution, and project management. Antonovich Group's portfolio includes some of the most prestigious projects in the UAE and beyond.
For more information about Antonovich Group and their latest projects, visit .
Katrina Antonovich
Antonovich Group
+971 50 607 2332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN20082024003118003196ID1108580892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.