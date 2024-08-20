Adcellerant Earns Prestigious Meta Business Partner Badge, Marking Major Milestone In Digital Marketing Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a leading marketing and services company, announced that it has achieved the esteemed Meta Business Partner Badge. This achievement continues to showcase AdCellerant's credibility and reinforces its standing as a leader in providing top-tier digital marketing solutions.

The Prestige of Attaining the Meta Business Partner Badge

Kayla Loecker, Operations Manager, AdCellerant

The Meta Business Partner Badge is awarded to companies meeting Meta's rigorous standards across three distinct paths, each requiring significant advertising spend or managing active advertising accounts. The Meta Business Partner Badge is crucial for an advertising and marketing technology company as it signifies access to advanced tools, resources, and support from Meta. It enables AdCellerant to leverage cutting-edge technology and insights to optimize campaign performance, deliver better results, and provide unparalleled success to its partners.

"We're excited to share that AdCellerant is now a Certified Meta Business Suite Partner. This recognition highlights our commitment to helping clients achieve their digital marketing goals," said Kayla Loecker, Operations Manager. "A big thank you to our team and clients for your ongoing trust and support as we reach new milestones together."

For more information about the Meta Business Partner Badge and what it means for our partners, visit this article .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance, all within a single platform. Visit AdCellerant for more information or to book a demo.

Media Contact

Ashley Dalsing

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AdCellerant