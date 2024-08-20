Qatar Residents Witness Rare Super Blue Moon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: A super blue moon - a rare cosmic combination of a supermoon and a blue moon - graced Qatar's skies on Monday, August 19. Despite intermittent cloud cover, hundreds of residents stayed up late to witness the spectacle.

“Organised at Old Doha by the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club in collaboration with the Everester Observatory, the event attracted around 300 keen observers who gathered to peer through telescopes. Last night's supermoon is the first of four this year,” Ajith Everester, founder of the Everester Observatory, told The Peninsula.

A side-by-side comparison shows the difference in size and brightness between a super blue moon on August 19, 2024 and a full moon on March 25, 2024, as viewed from Doha, Qatar. (Pics: Ajith Everester)

“Simply looking at the moon with the naked eye, you wouldn't easily notice it's larger than usual. But if you compare photographs of the moon when it's at its farthest and closest points, the difference is clear,” explained Navin Anand, co-founder of Qatar Astronomy and Space Club.



According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth (perigee), making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. The blue moon, however, is even rarer, occurring in only 3% of full moons. It happens when a season-spring, summer, fall, or winter-sees four full moons instead of the usual three. Monday's spectacle was one of these elusive seasonal blue moons.

Residents queue to view the 'super blue moon' on August 19, 2024 at Old Doha Port.

The Everester Observatory and the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, dedicated to promoting public interest in astronomy, frequently host free local events like this one. These gatherings provide the public with opportunities to observe rare celestial phenomena and learn more about the universe.

For those who missed this event, following future announcements from these organisations could offer more chances to experience and learn about upcoming cosmic wonders right here in Qatar. For those eager to join, contact: 55482045 (Ajith Everester) and 30889582 (Navin Anand).