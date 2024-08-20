Kolkata Hospital Horror: Delhi HC Bar Association Members To Wear White Ribbon Band As Mark Of Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Strongly condemning the rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College, the Delhi High Court Bar Association resolved to wear white ribbon on Wednesday as a mark of protest and to pay homage and respect to the victim and her family.

The Executive Committee of the Delhi High Court Bar Association on Tuesday convened an emergent meeting and condemned the "barbaric and brutal incident of rape and murder of an innocent and young postgraduate trainee doctor while on duty at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in state of West Bengal".

"We appeal to the investigating Agencies to take stringent actions against the perpetrators at the earliest. The Executive Committee further resolved and appeal to the Central Government and state governments to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents to repose faith in the minds of the general public and improve security for women all across the country," said the resolution issued under the signature of Secretary Sandeep Sharma.

The Executive Committee also resolved to provide pro-bono assistance to the family of victims in such like cases to help them seek justice and get the guilty persons punished.

"It is further resolved that the members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association as a mark of protest and to pay homage and respect to the victim and her family have decided to wear a white ribbon band on August 21, Wednesday. All the respected members of the Bar are requested to cooperate," the resolution read.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers investigating the case have been tracking the details of the past antecedents of crime against women of the sole arrested accused in the case, Sanjay Roy.

Sources said during the investigation, the CBI came across information about several instances of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, harassing or sexually abusing women. However, no case was launched or action initiated against him.

The investigating officials are also trying to track the "godfathers" of Roy, whose patronage stopped any sort of disciplinary action against him in such cases. There are also records of Roy remaining in an intoxicated state while on duty.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the doctor rape and murder case before the charge of the investigation was handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.