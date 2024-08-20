MENAFN - PR Newswire) Artists and audiences will gather for an unforgettable night of creativity, competition, and community sponsored by Sharpie Creative Markers

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Aug. 24, Sharpie®, part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, is sponsoring Art Battle® at a flagship

Los Angeles event. The creativity-fueled evening will feature three rounds of live art competition. Armed with an arsenal of Sharpie products, including the New Sharpie Creative Markers , and Art Battle paint, top LA and national artists will step to their easels to compete against the clock for audience votes, prizes, and the title of Champion.

Sharpie® is Pushing Creativity to the Limit at Art Battle Los Angeles

"Sharpie Creative Markers unleash a new way to create at Art Battle by popping with bold color on nearly any surface," said Gina Lázaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "These paint-like acrylic markers give artists in this competition the opportunity to freely express themselves using tools that can turn any canvas into a work of art."

"The New Sharpie Creative Marker is a phenomenal tool for our artists as they create live," shared Simon Plashkes, Co-Founder at Art Battle. "The bullet tip is way ahead of the competition, and the brush tip is like nothing we have seen before - it truly empowers an entirely new array of strategies in time-limited competition."

Art Battle attendees and artists can visit the Sharpie Bus , a creativity hub on wheels built to commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary and inspire future artists across the country. There, fans can learn more about the iconic brand history and test out the 12 vivid colors and paint-like ink in the New Sharpie Creative Markers themselves.

Through the end of the year, the Sharpie Bus will stop at some of the most creative events and festivals across the U.S. including Art Battle LA as the latest stop on "The World Is Your Canvas" Tour. Follow along with the Sharpie Bus journey by visiting letsgetcreative/bus-tour

How To Attend

Art Battle LA will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Academy LA, located at 6021 Hollywood Blvd. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first round of competition begins at 6 p.m. With three 20-minute rounds scored by the audience and event judges, over $5,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a year's worth of Sharpie products. Learn more about Art Battle LA and purchase tickets here .

