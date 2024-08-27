US Diplomats' In Kashmir Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A three-member delegation of US diplomats visited Srinagar on Monday ahead of the Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years.“The visit is well within the boundaries of the outreach mechanism of the US State Department,” sources said.



According to the sources, the visits are not unusual as similar visits with diplomats were common in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They get a chance to make on-ground assessments,” he said.

The delegation included Minister-Counselor for Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram

Ghadyalpatil. They met political leaders from Kashmir including former chief minister Omar Abdullah as well as former mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu.



Mayer last visited the Valley in August 2023 and had called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

Government sources said the visit is part of a diplomatic outreach to meet all parties and get a chance to assess the situation ahead of polls in the former state.

Quoting sources NDTV reported that,“the presence of CIA station head Graham Mayer in Srinagar is an indication that US is observing elections minutely, especially in backdrop of US interests in Pakistan and recent reports of Chinese inroads in Ladakh.”





An official said that the US and India have increased coordination to ensure security in Ladakh. According to him, Mr Mayer had also visited Srinagar in 2023 and met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Interestingly, the visit comes at a time when terror attacks in the Valley have increased.



“India has been insisting that terror is being exported from Pakistan and weapons are being smuggled from Afghanistan. The recovered weapons bear clear US markings. So there is ample proof to establish a connection,” an official said.





National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the delegation's discussions addressed a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the broader region. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also raised the recent travel advisory issued by the US for the region. In July, US had asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Maoists are active.



“Some areas have increased risk. Do not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest,” the advisory said.



The US is among several countries that have issued travel advisories, asking their citizens not to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

