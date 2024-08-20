Oxy® Acne Care Celebrates 50 Years With Exciting Brand Relaunch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The Mentholatum®
Company Marks 135 Years of Innovation
HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mentholatum ® Company, a leader in global skincare solutions, is proud to announce the relaunch of its iconic Oxy® Acne Care brand, coinciding with two significant milestones: the 50th anniversary of Oxy® Acne Care and the 135th anniversary of The Mentholatum®
Company. This relaunch introduces a modernized and vibrant new package design, alongside the launch of two new acne products and the "Oxy® for Every Kind of Ne" campaign, reinforcing Oxy®'s commitment to tackling every type of acne-from face-ne and chin-ne to body-ne.
Ac-ne. Back-ne. Butt-ne. Oxy® works for every kind of ne.
FOR EVERY KIND OF NE: Oxy® Acne Care is for Acne-ne, Back-ne, Butt-ne; Whatever kind of ne you're facing, we have you covered and offer head-to-toe acne solutions for teen skin.
A New Look for a New Generation
As part of this exciting relaunch, Oxy® Acne Care has unveiled a contemporary package design that resonates with today's teenagers. In fact, 4 out of 5 teenagers said they would pick up Oxy® products with the new design when shopping. The updated packaging, coupled with teenager-focused messaging, ensures that Oxy® continues to be the go-to brand for comprehensive acne care.
Expanding the Product Line
The Oxy® Acne Care lineup now includes two new products: the Oxy® Acne Care Body Wash and Sensitive Pads, joining trusted favorites such as the Maximum Strength Cleanser, Sensitive Cleanser, 3-in-1 Pads, Deep Pore Pads, Spot Treatment, and Vitamin C Serum. With this expanded range, Oxy® Acne Care offers a one-stop shop for teenagers dealing with both stubborn and mild acne, ensuring that "Oxy® for Every Kind of Ne" is more than just a slogan-it's a promise.
Innovative Formulations for Clearer Skin
Oxy®'s BPO-based (Benzoyl Peroxide) acne products, including Cleansers and Spot Treatments, stand out from other acne solutions by combining safe and powerful acne-fighting Benzoyl Peroxide with skin-fortifying Prebiotics. This unique formulation not only effectively targets and treats acne at its source but also strengthens and protects the skin's natural barrier, promoting overall skin health. Oxy® is the go-to brand for all skin types and every kind of acne, offering a comprehensive approach that goes beyond ordinary acne care.
A Milestone in Acne Care Excellence
The relaunch of Oxy® Acne Care is more than just a new look; it's a celebration of The Mentholatum® Company's 135-year legacy of skincare innovation. This milestone underscores the brand's commitment to providing effective, science-backed solutions that have helped generations achieve clearer skin. The "Oxy® for Every Kind of Ne" campaign is a testament to Oxy®'s dedication to meeting the diverse needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit Oxy® Acne Care online at oxyacnecare.
About The Mentholatum® Company
Founded in 1889, The Mentholatum® Company has been dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable skincare products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a presence in over 100 countries, Mentholatum® continues to be a trusted name in healthcare and skincare.
SOURCE The Mentholatum Company
MENAFN20082024003732001241ID1108580604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.