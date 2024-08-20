Famed Dancer And Well-Known Writer Demonstrate Magnificent Fusion Of Dance And Poetry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Renowned national dancer Farid Kazakov and well-known writer
Anara Akhundova have premiered a literary and choreographic
performance "WINGS". The performance premiere took place at the
Chillkhana art venue in NEW ZEON.
The audience heard the author's prose of the writer and
playwright Anara Akhundova and enjoyed a choreographic performance
performed by Farid Kazakov - a famous Azerbaijani and Russian
dancer, three times the best soloist of Russia.
"During the performance, I had the opportunity to present five
unique choreographic pieces that truly engaged the audience. One
standout moment was my rendition of "The Dying Swan," accompanied
by the poignant music of C. Saint-Saens. I also performed a
captivating variation from the ballet "Carmen Suite". The audience
also enjoyed my dance piece "Phoenix", which I had showcased in the
final of the Talent Show (2022). To round up the evening, I
presented two original modern dance compositions specifically
created for the "WINGS" performance," the dancer told Azernews .
Speaking about the performance, Farid Kazakov also noted the two
literature sketches recited by well-known writer and playwright
Anara Akhundova.
"Anara Akhundova, an incredibly talented writer and playwright,
further enriched the event with literature sketches. She engaged
with the audience with her reading of two original sketches "When I
Become a Bird" and "Wings", two scary tales "The Man in Black" and
"The Beast" and the parable "The Nature of Suffering"," he
added.
The premiere attracted a remarkable audience, consisting of a
large number of public and cultural figures, Baku residents, and
guests of the capital. The atmosphere was vibrant and alive, with
attendees to engage in discussions about the shared artistic
experience.
"Following the performance, both Anara and I seized the
opportunity to connect with the audience in a relaxed and informal
setting. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response of the evening, we
are thrilled to announce our plans to stage the performance again
in the near future," the dancer said.
Notably, Farid Kazakov is an illustrious figure in the
Azerbaijani dance art. His impressive credentials include being a
three-time best soloist of Russia and a prominent winner of the
global Most Fashionable Award.
Farid Kazakov, a finalist of Central Asia's Got Talent, also
boasts a number of accolades, including national awards from both
Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
Besides, he is a two-time laureate of the national prize of
Azerbaijan, winner of the title "The Most Talented Dancer of
Turkiye" and the Turkish national prize of Turkey - Turkiye Zirve
Ödulleri.
The dancer is the honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan
and Turkiye in the European Association of Culture and the winner
of the Grand Prix of international, all-Russian, and republican
competitions.
