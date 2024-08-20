Famed Dancer And Well-Known Writer Demonstrate Magnificent Fusion Of Dance And Poetry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Renowned national dancer Farid Kazakov and well-known writer Anara Akhundova have premiered a literary and choreographic performance "WINGS". The performance premiere took place at the Chillkhana art venue in NEW ZEON.

The audience heard the author's prose of the writer and playwright Anara Akhundova and enjoyed a choreographic performance performed by Farid Kazakov - a famous Azerbaijani and Russian dancer, three times the best soloist of Russia.

"During the performance, I had the opportunity to present five unique choreographic pieces that truly engaged the audience. One standout moment was my rendition of "The Dying Swan," accompanied by the poignant music of C. Saint-Saens. I also performed a captivating variation from the ballet "Carmen Suite". The audience also enjoyed my dance piece "Phoenix", which I had showcased in the final of the Talent Show (2022). To round up the evening, I presented two original modern dance compositions specifically created for the "WINGS" performance," the dancer told Azernews .

Speaking about the performance, Farid Kazakov also noted the two literature sketches recited by well-known writer and playwright Anara Akhundova.

"Anara Akhundova, an incredibly talented writer and playwright, further enriched the event with literature sketches. She engaged with the audience with her reading of two original sketches "When I Become a Bird" and "Wings", two scary tales "The Man in Black" and "The Beast" and the parable "The Nature of Suffering"," he added.

The premiere attracted a remarkable audience, consisting of a large number of public and cultural figures, Baku residents, and guests of the capital. The atmosphere was vibrant and alive, with attendees to engage in discussions about the shared artistic experience.

"Following the performance, both Anara and I seized the opportunity to connect with the audience in a relaxed and informal setting. Encouraged by the enthusiastic response of the evening, we are thrilled to announce our plans to stage the performance again in the near future," the dancer said.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is an illustrious figure in the Azerbaijani dance art. His impressive credentials include being a three-time best soloist of Russia and a prominent winner of the global Most Fashionable Award.

Farid Kazakov, a finalist of Central Asia's Got Talent, also boasts a number of accolades, including national awards from both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Besides, he is a two-time laureate of the national prize of Azerbaijan, winner of the title "The Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye" and the Turkish national prize of Turkey - Turkiye Zirve Ödulleri.

The dancer is the honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Association of Culture and the winner of the Grand Prix of international, all-Russian, and republican competitions.

