Small plane crash in Brazil results in 5 deaths in Amazon rainforest

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a devastating plane crash occurred in the Amazonian town of Apiacas in western Brazil's Mato Grosso state, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. The crash involved a twin-engine King Air plane, which was traveling from the exclusive Pousada Amazonia Fishing Lodge to the city of Rondonopolis. The aircraft, which is designed to carry up to seven people, crashed onto a farm and exploded upon impact, according to reports from Brazil's GloboNews network.



The victims of the crash were identified as Arni Spiering, an agribusiness owner and former president of the Union Sports Club, along with two of his grandchildren, an employee of his company, and the pilot. The Militarized Police provided details on the incident, which has left the local community in mourning.



In response to the crash, the Brazilian Air Force has dispatched experts from the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center to Apiacas. These experts are tasked with investigating the causes of the accident and determining what led to the plane's failure. The crash's timing is particularly concerning, as it follows another major aviation disaster that occurred less than a week earlier. A plane operated by the air carrier Voepass crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo state, killing all 62 people on board. The close succession of these two tragic events has intensified scrutiny on aviation safety and regulatory measures in Brazil.

