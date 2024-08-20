Israel’s overnight terror attacks on Gaza Strip murders 10 Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and several others following a series of overnight Israeli raids across the Gaza Strip, as the conflict enters its 319th day. According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, an Israeli targeting a home belonging to the Abu Zeid family in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza resulted in six fatalities and numerous injuries. Additionally, another airstrike on a vehicle in northern Rafah city killed four Palestinians.



Israeli artillery also targeted areas in central and western Rafah, while in Khan Younis, Israeli tank shelling of the al-Mawasi area, which is densely populated with displaced Palestinians, resulted in five injuries. Further artillery strikes affected the northwestern parts of the Nuseirat refugee camp and eastern Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.



Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its extensive offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas. This prolonged conflict has resulted in over 40,130 Palestinian deaths, primarily affecting women and children, and has left more than 92,740 individuals injured, according to local health authorities.



The ongoing offensive has led to widespread devastation across Gaza, with large areas lying in ruins amid a severe blockade that restricts access to food, clean water, and medical supplies. Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to halt its military operations in Rafah, a city where over 1 million Palestinians had previously sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.

