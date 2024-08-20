UN: Israel issues evacuation orders for around 86 percent of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations highlighted the scale of evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, noting that these orders now encompass nearly 86 percent of the enclave. Stephane Dujarric, UN spokesman, reported at a news conference that the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised alarms about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The repeated displacements, coupled with overcrowding, ongoing violence, deteriorating infrastructure, and limited services, are exacerbating the already dire situation in the region.



Dujarric detailed that the latest Israeli evacuation order, issued on Saturday, has affected approximately 13,500 displaced Palestinians across 18 locations. This directive includes the entirety of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp and several neighborhoods in the central Deir al-Balah region of Gaza. The evacuation order has extended to include five school buildings, 14 water sanitation and health facilities, and 10 health sites, which consist of two primary health care centers and five medical points.



Since October, the area under evacuation orders has expanded to cover about 314 square kilometers (over 121 square miles) of Gaza, or 86 percent of the strip. Dujarric mentioned that people are being concentrated in the southern Al-Mawasi region, where population density has surged dramatically to between 30,000 and 34,000 individuals per square kilometer. This increase in density is further straining the already overwhelmed resources and infrastructure in the region.



Additionally, Dujarric conveyed a message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on World Humanitarian Day, emphasizing the critical role of humanitarian aid workers in alleviating global suffering. He noted that 2023 has been the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel. Guterres condemned the attacks on aid workers and civilians, asserting that beyond celebrating humanitarians, there is a need for greater protection and respect for those who risk their lives to help others.

