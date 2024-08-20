General Motors plans to cut nearly 1,000 jobs, affecting software, services division

(MENAFN) General Motors (GM) has announced plans to cut approximately 1,000 jobs, with the majority of the reductions affecting its software and services division. This strategic move comes as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and adapt to changing industry demands. Of the total job cuts, around 600 positions will be eliminated at GM's technology campus located near Detroit, Michigan. This decision marks a significant shift in the company's workforce dynamics, emphasizing the increasing importance of aligning its operations with technological advancements.



As of the end of 2023, GM's global workforce stood at about 76,000 employees, with approximately 53,000 based in the United States. The reduction of 1,000 jobs represents approximately 1.3 percent of the company's overall workforce. This cut is indicative of GM's strategic realignment as it seeks to optimize its operations and focus resources on areas deemed critical for future growth and competitiveness.



The announcement of these layoffs has had an immediate impact on GM's stock performance. Following the news, GM's stock price experienced a modest decline, falling by 0.24 percent to USD45.21 per share on the New York Stock Exchange as of 10:22 a.m. EDT (14:22 GMT). This slight dip in stock value reflects investor concerns about the implications of the job cuts on the company’s operational efficiency and overall market position.



The workforce reduction underscores the challenges faced by GM in navigating a rapidly evolving automotive industry, particularly as it invests heavily in technology and innovation. The company's decision to streamline its workforce in these areas highlights its focus on maintaining competitiveness and adapting to new market realities, even as it manages the potential short-term impacts on employee morale and investor sentiment.

