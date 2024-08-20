Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port export, import around 960,000 TEUs in 4 months

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, Shahid Rajaee port, which is Iran’s largest and most advanced container port, handled a total of 959,620 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to July 21. Hossein Abbas-Nejad, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department for southern Hormozgan province where the port is located, detailed that out of this figure, 492,710 TEUs were accounted for by unloaded goods, while 466,910 TEUs comprised loaded cargo destined for various countries.



Recent data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reveal that during this four-month period, the total amount of goods handled at Iranian ports reached approximately 76,330,052 tons. This includes over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods unloaded at the ports. On the other hand, the loading operations saw 25.4 million tons of oil products and 24.494 million tons of non-oil goods being shipped out.



Overall, during these months, the total quantity of oil and non-oil goods unloaded at Iranian ports was more than 26.434 million tons, while the total loaded goods amounted to over 49.896 million tons. Additionally, container handling operations saw a notable increase, reaching 924,886 TEUs, which represents a four percent rise compared to the 886,378 TEUs recorded in the same period last year.



Amidst the challenges posed by US unilateral sanctions on its economy, Iran’s ports continue to play a crucial role in the country’s export and import activities. This emphasizes the need for sustained support and further development of the ports to maintain their strategic importance and efficiency in the face of external pressures.

