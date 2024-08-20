Swiss trade unions advocate for wage increase of up to 4 percent in 2025

(MENAFN) The umbrella organization of Swiss trade unions, Travail Suisse, has advocated for a wage increase of up to 4 percent in 2025, citing what it characterizes as a "historic wage crisis." In a press release issued on Monday, Thomas Bauer, the head of economic policy at Travail Suisse, drew attention to the escalating cost of living in Switzerland, including rising housing and health insurance premiums. He also pointed out that real wages have stagnated at levels last recorded in 2014, despite significant economic growth.



Bauer highlighted a troubling disparity between economic growth and wage trends. He noted that while the Swiss economy has grown by over 7 percent in real terms since 2021, real wages have actually declined by more than 3 percent. This imbalance underscores what Travail Suisse describes as a pressing need to address wage stagnation and restore purchasing power for workers.



To combat what the organization refers to as a purchasing power crisis, Travail Suisse and its affiliated unions are calling for substantial wage hikes of up to 4 percent. The organization argues that the current economic conditions—characterized by a recovering economy and reduced price pressures on companies—create a favorable environment for such increases. Yvonne Feri, president of the Syna trade union, criticized employers for retaining productivity gains while workers struggle with rising living costs, asserting that employees deserve higher real wages.



Public sector employees, in particular, are facing notable challenges, with real wage losses in federal administration significantly eroding their purchasing power. Travail Suisse, which represents around 130,000 employees, is the second-largest umbrella organization for workers in Switzerland, alongside the Swiss Trade Union Federation. The call for wage increases reflects a broader concern about fair compensation amidst rising living expenses and economic disparities.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580021