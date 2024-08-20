Iran integrates South Pars Phase 14 refinery into national gas network

(MENAFN) Iran's South Pars Phase 14 has recently been integrated into the national network through a newly completed pipeline, according to a statement from the Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC). Ali Moghdani, the director of regional gas transmission operations at IGTC, highlighted that this development was undertaken with the objective of advancing the South Pars phases, boosting gas production, and optimizing the use of the national gas transmission infrastructure. This connection is also designed to ensure a reliable supply of feedstock to the refinery, which is crucial for its operations.



Phase 14 of the South Pars development is a significant project aimed at enhancing the production capacity of the field. Specifically, this phase is expected to generate 56.6 million cubic meters of rich gas daily, along with 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, 400 tons of sulfur, and 1 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) annually. Additionally, it will produce 1 million tons of ethane each year, which will be supplied to petrochemical plants, further underscoring the project's importance to Iran's energy and industrial sectors.



The South Pars gas field, located in the Persian Gulf, is a shared resource between Iran and Qatar. It is segmented into 24 standard development phases, most of which are currently operational. The field spans an area of 9,700 square kilometers, with 3,700 square kilometers falling within Iran’s territorial waters and the remaining 6,000 square kilometers, known as the North Dome, situated in Qatar’s territorial waters. The South Pars field is estimated to hold around eight percent of the world’s natural gas reserves and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate, marking it as one of the most significant gas fields globally.

