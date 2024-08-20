Pickleball Kingdom Announces Future Green Bay Club, Expanding Wisconsin Footprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom , the world's largest indoor pickleball entity, announces its expansion into Green Bay, Wisconsin. This new location marks the fourth club coming to Wisconsin. This will be the third club that franchisees Greg Straub and Doug Reigle are bringing to the Badger State, with the other two coming to Menomonee Falls and Madison.

Pickleball Kingdom is coming to Green Bay, WI

From left to right: Doug Reigle and Greg Straub

Continue Reading

"We are excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to 'Titletown,'" said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Greg and Doug are avid pickleball players and great advocates for the growth of the sport. They have shown tremendous dedication and vision, and we are confident their expertise and commitment will make the Green Bay club a remarkable success."

Founded with the mission to promote the sport of pickleball and foster a community environment for players, Pickleball Kingdom has swiftly become the premier indoor pickleball brand globally. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the clubs offer climate-controlled indoor courts, cozy lounge areas, and exceptional training programs.

The Green Bay club will feature:



State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts:

Engineered to deliver the best playing conditions, combining outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits to ensure perfect play regardless of the weather.



Professional Coaching and Clinics:

Catering to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players.



Youth Programs:

Inspiring the next generation to take up and enjoy the sport.



Leagues and Tournaments:

Designed for players seeking competitive play opportunities.

Community & Corporate Events:

Promoting a sense of camaraderie and community among members.

Greg Straub stated, "The Green Bay area is an emerging hot spot for pickleball. Players are chomping at the bit for an indoor facility that will provide them with professional-level surfaces, a social space to build a community, and enough courts to satisfy the insatiable appetite for pickleball." Doug Reigle added, "Everyone knows how unpredictable the weather can be in Green Bay, so opening our Pickleball Kingdom location will provide a dedicated location for the experienced players and the perfect recipe for the beginner to start their own journey of health, wellness, and an incredible level of fun and community."

"We're proud to continue to partner with Greg and Doug, whose commitment to excellence and community-building aligns with the core values of Pickleball Kingdom," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their commitment to nurturing growth, combined with their enthusiasm for pickleball, is sure to elevate the player experience and drive our ongoing success and expansion."

Greg Straub serves as the Executive Vice President of a prominent Miami-based litigation firm with offices in 18 states and internationally. With extensive experience in franchise operations, Greg owns or has owned numerous franchises across the United States. His leadership roles have extended to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), showcasing his dedication to the sports industry. Greg holds an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Marquette University and a Law Degree from Creighton University School of Law.

Opportunities for Franchisees

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

With the rapid growth of pickleball across the country, Pickleball Kingdom invites motivated individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join the movement sweeping the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit .

Follow

Pickleball Kingdom on social media:

Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

Green Bay, WI Club Page:



For Franchise & Media Inquiries:

Joseph

Parisi – Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-788-0999

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom Franchising