Dubai Land Department Enhances Developer Registration With Seven Strategic Agreements

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 August 2024: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed an agreement with seven developers in Dubai to grant them the authority to use DLD's registration systems to manage their real estate transactions. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector and enhance the services provided to the public through the department's electronic systems, contributing to reducing transaction times and simplifying procedures.

The agreement includes Emaar Properties, DAMAC, Binghatti Properties, Aldar Properties, Sobha Realty, and Azizi Developments Danube. These companies will use the advanced registration systems developed by DLD to provide high-efficiency and quality services to Dubai Land Department customers.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: 'Through this partnership, we aim to enhance market confidence in the real estate market, provide greater protection for investor rights, and expedite and simplify procedures in accordance with transparent governance standards. Elevating the levels of partnership with the private sector and achieving integration with government services remain top priorities for us. This ensures the provision of proactive real estate services, raises awareness, confidence, and transparency in the sector, and solidifies its sustainability and future readiness.'