Minisforum Unveils High-Performance Mini PC Um890pro Featuring Advanced AMD Ryzentm 9 8945HS Processor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Powered by the latest AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS processor, Zen 4 architecture, offering unparalleled performance for multitasking, gaming, and creative work.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minisforum, a leading innovator in compact computing solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the UM890Pro, a high-performance Mini PC designed to meet the diverse needs of modern users. Powered by the latest AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS processor, this cutting-edge device is crafted with the Zen 4 architecture, offering unparalleled performance for multitasking, gaming, and creative work.

**AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS: The Heart of Performance**

At the core of the Minisforum UM890 Pro is the AMD RyzenTM 9 8945HS processor. Utilizing the advanced Zen 4 architecture, this powerful processor features 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 5.2GHz. Additionally, the integrated AMD RadeonTM 780M graphics card boasts a peak frequency of 2800 MHz, delivering exceptional graphics performance suitable for both intense gaming and demanding multitasking needs. The processor also supports AI-related tasks to a certain extent, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications.

**Cold Wave 2.2 Cooling System: Enhanced Stability**

One of the standout features of the UM890Pro is the Cold Wave 2.2 cooling system. This advanced cooling technology significantly boosts the Mini PC's stability, ensuring optimal performance even under heavy workloads. The efficient cooling system helps maintain consistent performance, making the UM890Pro a reliable choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

**Quick Disassembly and Expansive Memory Support**

The UM890Pro is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring easy disassembly for quick upgrades and maintenance. It supports DDR5 dual-channel memory with speeds up to 5600MHz and a maximum capacity of 96GB. Users can also install two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSDs simultaneously, with a maximum capacity of 8TB, enhancing storage performance and boosting system responsiveness.

**Quad-Screen Display for Ultimate Productivity**

Equipped with HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB4 display interfaces, the UM890Pro supports high-definition video and audio transmission, achieving a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz. The rich array of interfaces enables a four-screen display function, providing a more flexible and efficient workspace for users, whether for professional tasks or entertainment.

Minisforum is dedicated to providing innovative, high-performance mini workstations that cater to the diverse needs of professional users. Our products are known for their exceptional quality, advanced features, and unbeatable value.

For more information about the Minisforum Mini Gaming PC , please visit or contact Kathy at ....

kathy Lee

Minisforum TECH LIMITED

...