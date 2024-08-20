EXPERIENCE STABILITY AND ADVANCED COMFORT IN EVERY STEP WITH ASICS’ GEL-KAYANO™ 31 RUNNING SHOE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 20, 2024 – ASICS today announces the launch of the GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoe, the latest in what has long been one of ASICS’ most popular stability running shoe series. The optimized comfort has been achieved thanks to a refurbished upper enabling the latest model of GEL-KAYANO™ series to cuddle up to all runners.



Succeeding the new approach for adaptive stability with premium comfort taken by ASICS in designing the shoe’s predecessor, the GEL-KAYANO™ 30 shoe, the shoe may help runners of all abilities go further as they move their minds.



Following the ASICS Design Philosophy of continuous small improvements to create products that feel best for both body and mind, the shoe’s asymmetrical medial design upper has been refurbished to create a supportive fit and a more comfortable feel. The mesh upper has also been designed to provide better ventilation, ensuring the feet stay cool over longer distances and improved flexibility so that runners get maximum comfort with every stride.



Through updating the shoe’s outsole with a HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ rubber material, the GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoe also helps provide better traction throughout your run, to strengthen the shoe’s stability. This combines with PureGEL™ technology delivers improved shock absorption and even smoother transitions, adding further protection.



As with its landmark predecessor, the shoe benefits from unique 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ which – honed through user testing and research – works with the movement of the body to provide adaptive stability and comfort, cuddling up to all runners when they need it most.



Junichiro Tateishi, General Manager of Product Function Research Department, at ASICS said: “We believe the GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoe not only provides the stability the shoe is famous for, but also delivers a truly impressive level of comfort to help runners go further. We are also proud that GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoe continues to display its CO2e emissions, printed on its insole as 10.6kg per pair, which shows ASICS’ ongoing commitment to transparency regarding the CO2e emissions, so that runners can feel confident about their choice of GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoe.



The GEL-KAYANO™ is a legendary running shoe for a reason, and we’re excited to see how fans of the series enjoy this added comfort when they try the shoe. Our hope is that it helps everyone feel comfortable, confident and uplifted.”







