Gordy's Hwy 30 Nation Presented By Ariat To Rock Out Fort Worth With Return Of Second Annual Music Festival Oct. 17-20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordy's Hwy 30 Nation Presented by Ariat will return to Fort Worth, Texas October 17-20.

Last year, headlining superstars like Zach Bryan and Dierks Bentley brought 60,000 people daily to Texas Motor Speedway for the Hwy 30 Festival.

The complete lineup for the second Hwy 30 Musical Festival in Fort Worth will be announced within the coming weeks.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Fall 2023, Gordy's Hwy 30 Nation Presented by Ariat broke records across the board when it announced the second location of its beloved Hwy 30 Music Festival in Fort Worth, Texas. Headlining superstars like Zach Bryan and Dierks Bentley along with a slew of other recognizable names and up-and-coming talent brought 60,000 people daily to Texas Motor Speedway for four days of top-notch music. This year, concertgoers are getting ready to rock out again as Hwy 30 makes a return to the racetrack October 17-20.A staple in the Twin Falls, Idaho region since 2014, Hwy 30 has grown from its humble roots as a local school fundraiser to the largest festival in that state. Last year, it announced a brand-new expansion to Fort Worth, hoping to recreate the same success. Through it all, Gordy Schroeder and his wife Meg have never lost sight of branding Hwy 30, named after the highway that connects many of America's hard-working blue-collar towns, as the“People's Festival.” On top of special days that honor those like military, first responders and cancer survivors, there will also be a full dedication to showcasing the best in local Texas musical talent.“Even though Hwy 30 Nation originated in Idaho, we've always said that Fort Worth has felt like home to us which is why we're committed to bringing four days of top-tier and emerging talent to locals in their own backyard and invite those from around the world to join in too,” said Gordy Schroeder.“Our festival is by the people and for the people where the whole family can just enjoy some fun at a price that won't break the bank.”The complete lineup for the second annual Hwy 30 Music Festival in Fort Worth will be announced within the coming weeks. However, guests can already look forward to confirmed performances by Reckless Kelly, the Lowdown Drifters, Hinder, and more. Multi-day passes are now available with single day options soon to come. To view the lineup thus far and purchase tickets, visit .About Gordy's Hwy 30 Music NationGordy's Hwy 30 Nation is a collection of four-day music festivals held in Filer, Idaho (June) and Fort Worth, Texas (October). Originally created by Gordy and Meg Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands from across the world and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information, visit .About Ariat International, Inc.Founded in 1993 as“The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

Kristen Skladd

The KMS Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram