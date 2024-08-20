Hema Committee Report: Kerala Govt Under Fire For Ignoring Exploitation Of Women In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The is facing criticism for its inaction following the Justice Hema Committee report's exposure of exploitation of women in the Malayalam industry. Despite the report's revelations, no cases have been filed, and its recommendations to address issues remain unimplemented. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and BJP leader and former Union V. Muraleedharan, are questioning the government's motives, with the latter demanding the resignation of Minister Saji Cherian, implying that the government is shielding those responsible.

Hema Committee report: Filmmaker Beena Paul demands concrete steps to address issues in Malayalam cinema

After the actress assault case, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) intensified its efforts, leading the government to form the Hema Committee. The committee's report submitted four and a half years ago, included shocking revelations, recommendations for action, and legal measures. Despite this, the government has taken no action, citing the need for legal procedures and claiming that the report's contents are not substantiated.



The Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are now strongly criticising the government for its inaction. The question remains as to what the government has done with the committee's recommendations for comprehensive reforms in the film industry. The government's lack of action has led to widespread criticism, with the opposition and BJP demanding action against those responsible for the sex scandals exposed in the report.

Meanwhile, the cultural department of the Kerala government has allocated Rs 1 crore to hire a consultancy to develop a film policy for the state, which will study and gather information on industry issues. This move follows the report's release and a request from the MD of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation to Minister Saji Cherian to release funds.

The Justice Hema Committee report contains insights into the widespread exploitation and misogyny in the industry and women artists who are willing to co-operate for opportunities in cinema, are given code names. Those who refuse to cooperate are allegedly denied opportunities and ostracized.

Kerala: Shashi Tharoor slams state govt over inaction on sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry