Dryflush Introduces New Waterless Toilet For Rvs, Boats, And Tiny Homes

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DryFlush is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Laveo DryFlush waterless toilet, designed to provide a superior sanitation solution for RVs, boats, and tiny homes. This new model underscores DryFlush's commitment to advancing portable sanitation technology.

From Inspiration to Innovation

The journey of DryFlush began with Rodney Livingston, a US Marine and engineer, who was moved by the poor sanitation conditions he witnessed during a humanitarian mission in India. Returning to the USA in 2009, Rodney partnered with Bob Roczynski, a Vietnam veteran and seasoned entrepreneur, to turn his vision into reality. Their collaborative effort resulted in the DryFlush toilet, which received a patent in 2012 and has since become a global leader in portable sanitation.

Under the leadership of Doug Rice, who acquired DryFlush in 2021, the company has continued to innovate and maintain high standards. With an "A" rating from the Better Business Bureau of Connecticut, DryFlush is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction and driving growth. The new Laveo DryFlush model reflects this ongoing dedication.

Dry Flush Toilets Expansion

To meet the rising demand in Australia, Dry Flush Toilets Australia has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for the region. Led by entrepreneur Adam, this new distribution arm aims to expand the reach of DryFlush products across the country. Adam's decision to secure exclusive distribution rights stems from his recognition of DryFlush's superior technology and its potential to revolutionize sanitation in mobile and off-grid settings.

Advantages of the Laveo DryFlush

The Laveo DryFlush waterless toilet offers several key advantages:

No Chemicals Required: Provides an eco-friendly alternative by eliminating the need for chemicals.

Odor-free Experience: Advanced sealing technology ensures a clean and odorless environment.

Low Maintenance: Waste is contained in sealed bag cartridges, simplifying disposal with regular trash.

Efficient and Convenient: Ideal for RVs, boats, and tiny homes, with no need for water or plumbing.

For more information about DryFlush and its range of products, visit .

About DryFlush

DryFlush has established itself as a pioneer in portable toilet technology, with over 15,000 users in 13 countries. The company's focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability continues to drive its success. The Laveo DryFlush toilet represents the latest advancement in portable sanitation, offering unparalleled comfort and convenience.

