Kuwait Amb. To Austria Receives Dean Of Int'l Anti-Corruption Academy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Austria and its Permanent Representative to United Nations offices in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam received the newly appointed, Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) Professor Slagjana Taseva during a visit to Kuwait embassy.

The visit was the Dean's first official activity with Kuwait since assuming office last month, said Al-Fassam in a press release to KUNA on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Fassam congratulated Taseva on her appointment, as expressed Kuwait's support for her and academy's mission in combating corruption.

He also reaffirmed Kuwait commitment to promoting transparency, integrity, and good governance at both regional and international levels.

Ambassador Al-Fassam reiterated Kuwait's keenness to strengthen the relations with the academy and to explore new partnership opportunities to combat corruption.

In turn, Taseva provided an overview of the academy's current initiatives and strategic goals, including its academic programs, capacity-building efforts, and global partnerships aimed at enhancing anti-corruption measures.

Taseva also highlighted the importance of cooperation with member countries like Kuwait in achieving the academy's mission.

The meeting included talks of areas of collaborations such as joint training programs, workshops, and other initiatives that would benefit Kuwait. (end)

