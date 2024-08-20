Moecc Authorises Entities Providing Radiation Protection Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Environment and Climate Change has authorised a number of new local entities and companies to provide radiation protection services to institutions that use radioactive materials and radiation-emitting devices in their activities within Qatar, which include industrial companies, medical centers and hospitals.

The Radiation Protection Department has published the latest list of authorised entities to provide radiation protection services, via the website of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

These services include: maintenance and adjustment of radiation-emitting devices used in the medical and industrial fields to prevent leakage, individual dose measurement services for workers in the field of radiation, in addition to consulting services in the field of radiation protection, and providing training courses on safety procedures and radiation protection.

To obtain a license to provide radiation protection services, the Radiation Protection Department is keen to conduct comprehensive studies to authorise these entities, whether they are governmental or private institutions, and to verify the legal validity of their documents and the documents of their employees, as well as to ensure the technical safety of their equipment.

The Radiation Protection Department also verifies the training courses for employees of these entities and their compliance with national standards.

Through these procedures, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change aims to achieve the highest levels of security and safety for companies and entities seeking to obtain a license, which work in the peaceful fields of radioactive materials and radiation-emitting device.