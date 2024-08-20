Possibilities For Strengthening Azerbaijani Community In State Of Illinois Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, has met with the Azerbaijani community in the state of Illinois, USA, Azernews reports.

The Committee Chairman gave detailed information about the diaspora policies implemented under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, including Azerbaijani Houses and Coordination Councils abroad, weekend schools, the Committee's successful large-scale projects, and the Fifth Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth held in Lachin from August 1 to 7, which has garnered significant interest from young Azerbaijanis worldwide.

During the meeting, Engin Tures, the Turkish Consul General in Chicago, emphasized the importance of joint activities between Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas and expressed continued support for the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Nargiz Habibova, head of the Azerbaijan Student Alliance of the Midwest States, provided information about the organization's activities, discussing the networking opportunities for student youth in the USA, especially through social media platforms, and the organization's goals.

Speakers highlighted how Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories and its role as a symbol of peace and stability in the region has brought pride to compatriots and inspired them to undertake even greater efforts for their homeland. Community members discussed the importance of forming a stronger diaspora, unity mechanisms, and the application of international experiences, and proposed the establishment of an Azerbaijani House in the future.

The event featured video clips reflecting the activities of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the essence of coordinated work in the diaspora movement. Questions from community members were answered, and discussions on future perspectives were held.