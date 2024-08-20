Possibilities For Strengthening Azerbaijani Community In State Of Illinois Discussed
Date
8/20/2024 2:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora, has met with the Azerbaijani community in the state of
Illinois, USA, Azernews reports.
The Committee Chairman gave detailed information about the
diaspora policies implemented under President Ilham Aliyev's
leadership, including Azerbaijani Houses and Coordination Councils
abroad, weekend schools, the Committee's successful large-scale
projects, and the Fifth Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth held in
Lachin from August 1 to 7, which has garnered significant interest
from young Azerbaijanis worldwide.
During the meeting, Engin Tures, the Turkish Consul General in
Chicago, emphasized the importance of joint activities between
Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas and expressed continued support
for the Azerbaijani diaspora.
Nargiz Habibova, head of the Azerbaijan Student Alliance of the
Midwest States, provided information about the organization's
activities, discussing the networking opportunities for student
youth in the USA, especially through social media platforms, and
the organization's goals.
Speakers highlighted how Azerbaijan's liberation of its
territories and its role as a symbol of peace and stability in the
region has brought pride to compatriots and inspired them to
undertake even greater efforts for their homeland. Community
members discussed the importance of forming a stronger diaspora,
unity mechanisms, and the application of international experiences,
and proposed the establishment of an Azerbaijani House in the
future.
The event featured video clips reflecting the activities of the
State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the essence of
coordinated work in the diaspora movement. Questions from community
members were answered, and discussions on future perspectives were
held.
