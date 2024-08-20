Russian Army Loses 1,330 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day
Date
8/20/2024 2:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 20 August 2024 amounted to about 601,800 people, including 1,330 people in the last 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.
The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed 8,518 (+5) Russian tank , 1,564 (+26) armoured combat vehicles, 1,756 (+52) artillery systems, 1,166 (+1) MLRS, 926 (+1) air defence systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 13,864 (+55), cruise missiles - 2,438 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,142 (+95), special equipment - 2,885 (+22).
The data are being updated.
Read also: DIU
shares video showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio
As reported by Ukrinform, on 19 August, 154 clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front , most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108578463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.