(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 20 August 2024 amounted to about 601,800 people, including 1,330 people in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed 8,518 (+5) Russian tank , 1,564 (+26) armoured combat vehicles, 1,756 (+52) artillery systems, 1,166 (+1) MLRS, 926 (+1) air defence systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 13,864 (+55), missiles - 2,438 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,142 (+95), special equipment - 2,885 (+22).

The data are being updated.

shares video showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio

As reported by Ukrinform, on 19 August, 154 clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front , most of them in the Pokrovsk sector.