Up To 650 Humanitarian Goods Cross Ukrainian Border Daily
8/20/2024 2:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the launch of the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System, about 81,000 cargoes have been registered in it; an average of 650 humanitarian cargoes cross the border daily.
This was reported on facebook by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Ukrinform reports.
According to the ministry, since the launch of the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System, which began operating on 1 December 2023, 80,900 cargoes have been registered (73,623 declarations). On average, 650 cargoes cross the border at checkpoints every day.
In addition, 8,750 recipients have been registered in the official Register of Humanitarian Aid since 1 December. Their total number as of August 2024 is 10,372.
The Ministry of Social Policy emphasises that the launch of the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System has reduced corruption risks in the import of humanitarian aid, and recipients - volunteer communities, public and charitable organisations, charitable foundations that are in the Register of Humanitarian Aid Recipients - can legally and transparently import such aid by registering cargo in the AHR.
As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that changes the rules for the import and accounting of humanitarian aid in Ukraine from 1 December 2023, namely, introducing an automated accounting and registration system.
